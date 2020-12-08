By repeatedly lying about our election results, by claiming the entire process was rife with fraud thus inciting some of his followers to issue death threats to several Republican elected officials, Trump has moved beyond that of a mere one-term, two-bit, third-world dictator into new territory.
He has gone from being a petulant child to a seriously flawed, deranged and dangerous petulant child. I hope that his family will be able to obtain the mental health help he so obviously needs.
Dino Lowrey
Idaho Falls