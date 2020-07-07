He doesn’t read. He doesn’t read books. He doesn’t read magazines. He has great difficulty reading even individual sections of the Constitution. He doesn’t read newspapers, except clippings about himself.
He apparently has no interest in music or art. He has no interest in movies, except certain action features, edited to remove everything but the action sequences. He does seem to keep up with a lot of Twitter feeds but little else on the Internet.
He doesn’t seem interested in children, especially young children. He removed himself from the upbringing of his own children, finding them of no interest until they were old enough to learn how to make money.
He has no loyalty to his friends, his employees or his wives. Married multiple times, he was unfaithful to each of his wives in turn. Faced with a scandal, gaffe or other embarrassments, he happily throws friends or employees under the bus if it helps him to escape blame.
Isolated from the public, viewing both allies and enemies through the lens of his own corruption, he cannot understand other people because he has no empathy, no fellow feeling, for anyone else. If he is not the loneliest man on the planet, he is surely the emptiest.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls