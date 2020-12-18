President Donald Trump has had a rough time in the past few weeks.
First, our current Republican chief executive lost his presidential re-election bid to Democrat Joe Biden. Next, Trump was humiliated with numerous losses in federal and state courts over his challenge of alleged massive election fraud in six states. And as if that wasn’t enough, this past week the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump’s bid for a hearing.
No doubt many cynical critics of Trump are applauding that this could be the end of his political career.
Whoa. Hold on for a moment.
Trump reminds me of the mythological character Phoenix rising out of the ashes only to fly again with glory.
Do not underestimate this resilient fellow from Queens. I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood near where Trump lived in posh Jamaica Estates. Guys like him are tough. Trump is a street-savvy sophisticated man about town who will not give up when confronted with a personal crisis.
Watch closely mid-term elections in 2022 where Trump will likely lead more Republicans to congressional victories. After that, I suspect Trump will likely make another bid for the White House in ’24.
Will he be re-elected president?
Lord only knows.
Meanwhile, let’s closely observe President Biden’s performance, or lack thereof, which will likely determine his and Trump’s political futures.
Bob Ziel
Rigby