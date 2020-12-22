Trump’s wild and frantic attempts to overturn Biden’s 81 million popular votes and 306 electoral votes landslide victory will be what Trump is remembered for — his Waterloo, his destruction of the Republican Party. It’s all about Trump, not the people he is supposed to represent. Federal and all 50 State election officials, the attorney general, the FBI, Republican governors, state and federal judges, have all found Trump’s claims of voter fraud baseless, bizarre, without evidence, and a mockery. His supporters threaten honest Republican officials who speak truth to power with death threats and their wives with sexual violence. His radical supporters are not Republicans, they are Trumpers.
How much of the Republican Party is going to be a populist, white-identity Trumper party where words like “truth” and “lie” no longer have meaning, where our darkest instincts are given license, where human decency and tolerance are relics of a bygone day? Trump is terrified that the protections afforded by the presidency will dissolve in January. What will he do about the nearly half-billion dollars he owes? What about the state tax fraud and other criminal and civil cases he faces?
Like Putin, he is a crook abusing his position and power trying to destroy our democracy and hold onto power indefinitely. Courageously, Mitt Romney protested, “Having failed to make even plausible case … before a court … the president has now resorted to pressure state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election.”
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls