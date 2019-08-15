If consoling the nation in a time of desperate need is a vital and yet simple task of the American presidency, Donald J. Trump failed miserably. I watched the speech President Trump gave after the shootings this weekend. I hoped he could be the consoler in chief. What I saw was Trump simply reading his speech off the teleprompter with no emotion. I hoped that he believed the words he was saying, but that wasn't the case.
I hoped until he talked about the shooting in Toledo. Toledo? Not only didn't he believe what he was reading, but he was also clueless where the shooting happened.
I hoped for one day Trump could keep quiet, no tweets, and show compassion for the victims and survivors. That didn't go so well either. Trump barely left Dayton and out came Twitter. I could almost deal with that until he got to El Paso. None of the survivors wanted to see him so they had to bring two survivors back, including the 2-month-old baby that lost both parents. Why, ego?
Even if that wasn't bad enough when he ran out of small talk at the hospital, what does he do? Talks about how his crowd size was bigger the Beto. What is it with crowd sizes, especially on a day of mourning? I hope he is a shrinking president, stuck in the past.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls