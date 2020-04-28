I’ve seen the light.
For the last few years, I’ve been pretty negative about how things have been going here in the good ol’ USA. This morning I suddenly realized how lucky we are to have a multidisciplinary genius like Mr. Trump as our president of the United States. I'm now convinced that he's just been realizing and doing things that lesser beings don't have enough neurons to grasp.
I've decided to devote an entire footnote of my "Nuclear Power" book (number 241) to explaining that.
“Maybe I should have been a doctor instead of running for president," said a quote from a Washington Post article from March 6, a report on President’s Trump’s tour of the CDC — its doctors had apparently been astounded at his immediate grasp of abstruse technical concepts. A few weeks later, he also demonstrated astounding creativity in that discipline when he pointed out to his team of COVID-19 experts that they should look into how Lysol injections would work — something that none of them had even thought about yet.
Things are looking up.
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls