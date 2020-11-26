I am 91 years old and have voted for every presidential election since I voted for Eisenhower way back in the ‘50s, and I have never seen such despicable, reprehensible behavior from any former president that has lost an election. The delusional Trump does not seem to realize that he has lost the election to Biden and Harris and refuses to concede the election like others have for over 200 years.
Now members of Trump’s administration and cronies are withholding congratulations from other world leaders for Biden. Trump claims that the entire election was rigged against him, but he did it to himself with his outrageous behavior and conduct, especially with the bald-faced lie that he told on election night when he stated that “he and Pence were the winners.” The multitude of lies that he told for the past four years finally caught up with him.
The gimmick that Trump used, this time calling Joe Biden “sleepy Joe Biden,” did not work this time like it did in 2016 when he kept calling Hillary Clinton “crooked Hillary Clinton,” that apparently got him elected.
Eugene Risbon
Salmon