Do we want real leaders anymore? Is there any place for them in government or law enforcement or military? Or do we just want an over-bloated, ineffectual government that should take care of us and everybody else? We should be happy to pay for them too — "us" being the taxpayers.
Because open your eyes, we have criminals living free all around us already, in our schools, in our neighborhoods, governments, neighboring countries, not just across the globe. Do we want leaders to do their jobs and protect us and our interests and loved ones? Because I'd much rather have someone like Donald watching my back than Nancy or Hillary.
Steve Dahms
Idaho Falls