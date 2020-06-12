Trump’s actions ordering attacks with tear gas (a dangerous chemical that affects people’s health), rubber bullets and flash grenades (both can seriously injure people) against peaceful protestors were reprehensible and constitutionally illegal. And all for him to strut across the street for a ridiculous photo-op holding a Bible upside down. Even if you disagree with the protests, the first amendment of our Constitution guarantees people’s right for peaceful gatherings. Video footage and eyewitness accounts have confirmed that the protestors were peaceful until they were attacked.
In addition, Trump has been using military personnel and even SWAT-like forces that cannot be identified for purposes of accountability in these attacks. Several extremely well respected retired generals have spoken out against this politicization of the military, which has always been a non-political force in our country.
These scenes were like those of dictatorships in numerous countries and should not be happening in our country. What will Trump supporters say? Will they deny our constitutional right to peaceful assembly? Please note this is not about the protests but our Constitutional rights so please don’t respond by discussing protests.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls