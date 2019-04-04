It was easy understanding Craig Jacobsen’s analogy of the country being on a “smooth sailing ship,” only if one shares Trump’s attitude towards race, poverty and wealth. Jacobsen ignores the “holes in the boat” — that is, indictments, resignations and prejudices in this presidency never seen before.
The ship that Jacobsen refers is one where the captain and crew believe protecting the top-deck passengers with tax cuts, denying health care to most Americans and treating minorities as inferior. They sail upon a “yacht” with luxuries for a few. His analogy, however, is interesting because he ignores — or chooses to forget — that our country was built by immigrants, some who still work agricultural fields and are an essential part of the service industry, who came by ship, escaping tyranny and finding a better life. Those ships were far different.
I believe that most Americans do not want to lose integrity and morality by being loyal and willing passengers on his yacht. I hope they never ignore the spread of racism and never forget Trump’s insult to military minorities who lost the lives in a war Trump dodged; some fought beside me and lost their lives for our country.
Those who choose to be willing passengers on his yacht are more than anything, hurtful and disrespectful to friends, family, minorities and countless middle-class persons who choose not to be ready, joyful passengers. That is, those who have more insightful, intelligent and realistic thoughts and feelings.
Eloi Anguiano
Idaho Falls