The snowflake, liberal, communist scumbags on MSNBC just had the audacity to show a video of Mr. Trump promising a 10 percent tax cut for the middle class. This tax cut was promised during the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections and was in addition to the huge tax cut we all received in January of 2018.
Now, I enjoy tax cuts as much as anyone else. Well, rich folks might enjoy their tax cuts more than I do since they actually do get huge tax cuts, unlike us poor or middle-class people.
But Mr. Trump's promise of another tax cut for the middle class got me to wondering. Since the poor don't pay income taxes, and the rich already got their trillion-dollar tax cut and now Mr. Trump has promised the middle class a large tax cut, just who in the heck is gonna pay the cost of running our nation? Not me. Not you. Not rich folks. That only leaves our kids and grandkids, and their kids and their kids.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot