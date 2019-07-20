Just when you think Mr. Trump can go no lower, he manages to find a way to do so. This weekend, Trump tweeted that four young women, all four of whom are members of Congress, all four of whom are women of color, should "go back to their home countries."
I know that a lot of you will agree with Mr. Trump — that people of color should go back where they came from. Sadly for you, these four members of Congress are American citizens and three of the four were born in America. Where would you and Mr. Trump have them go back to?
Make no mistake about it. These tweets were not the result of some sleepy old man venting at three in the morning. These tweets, targeting women of color, are part of Mr. Trump's campaign strategy. He thinks that "Make America Great Again" will win the presidential election for him again. For those who have not figured it out yet, "Make America Great Again" means "Make America White Again."
Most jobs, most positions, in America allow a person to be totally clueless. I mean, your bus driver can be clueless. A mechanic, a bank teller, a retail clerk, a nurse, a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon can all be clueless, and it's no big deal. There is one person who absolutely cannot be clueless. That, of course, is the president of the United States. How in the world did we ever allow that to happen?
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot