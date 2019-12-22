It is quite an accomplishment for 16-year-old Greta Thunberg to receive the Time magazine Person of the Year award, the youngest ever to receive this recognition. This acknowledgment was made because of her commitment to achieving goals that are beneficial to the world. Whether you agree with her commitments and desire to save the earth for future generations or not, her determination and passion deserve credit and recognition.
So why does the leader of the free world feel he needs to insult and belittle her via his Twitter account? It’s a sad day when a 73-year-old adult acts like a middle-school boy who got his feelings hurt because a girl outperformed him. However, acting like an immature and uncouth child is the norm for this leader. And Ms. Thunberg’s response to this leader’s childish Twitter post showed much more maturity and leadership capabilities than our leader.
Apparently the first lady’s passion to stop cyberbullying has never been implemented.
Douglas Halford
Idaho Falls