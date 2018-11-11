I am writing for all of the brave and dedicated men and women who have been fighting in the war for over 15 years. They are stretched thin and worn out.
Now Trump is using our military for his own narcissistic political stunt sending them to the southern border. Think of the taxpayers' money this costs and all of the military families that will have a family member down on the border for the holidays just to stoke Trump's ego.
This is disgusting. Please vote next election. Let's change this nightmare.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls