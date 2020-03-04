Is it dangerous that Trump calls Russian interference in the U.S. election process a hoax? Some don’t care since they know he’s doing it because it attacks the credibility of his election. I believe the 17 government agencies that Russian interference continues to be sweeping and systematic. Mueller concluded the Trump campaign welcomed the interference because they expected to benefit from it.
Trump scoffs at intelligence officials that say Russia continues to illegally support his election but readily agrees with those same officials that Russia is supporting the Bernie Sanders campaign. This election strategy is the exact strategy that the Trump campaign has today. Bernie, on the other hand, accepts the intelligence reports but responds that Putin interfered in the election and “tried to pit Americans against each other.” Bernie vows to stop it.
While Republicans seem to benefit from Russian interference, Democrats worry Republicans are thwarting efforts to bolster election security. Unexpectedly, Russia is targeting conservatives for support in their agenda. Money talks and billions from Russian oligarchs in Putin’s kleptocracy are influence-peddling in the U.S. Putin is the head of the clan. He is viewed in Russia as successfully putting Trump in office. He gloats that the U.S. blames Ukraine for interfering in the 2016 election after Giuliani’s efforts. A 2018 poll found that 40% of Republicans think it is okay for Russia to interfere in elections if it helps Republicans control Congress. Disapproval of foreign interference in the past was simply presumed.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls