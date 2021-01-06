I’m confused about how Trump’s supporters are seeking law and order while Trump’s seven closest advisors have been criminally convicted in courts of law. His team of lawyers can’t differentiate between hearsay with BS from evidence and facts required in a court of law. Respectable, high visibility law firms refuse to be associated with Trump’s election fraud cases. Why is that?
Demand truth and transparency. After meaningless promises to provide his tax returns prior to being elected, nothing. Trump wants to dig into Hunter Biden’s tax records but seeks to keep his kids’ returns private? Trump has repeatedly told the public he has a wonderful plan that will replace the Affordable Care Act, but after five years, nothing ever materialized. When we need intelligence updates, Trump listens to Putin, since our agencies are unreliable. He claims to be very, very knowledgeable of the Bible but can’t name a favorite book or verse. Trump consistently makes unsubstantiated claims while referring to his sources as "they, them and people told me," no names.
Newt Gingrich is pointing fingers again in support of Trump. The last time Newt told America how disgusting Clinton was for having a fling with an intern, America soon learned about Newt’s adulterous affair and his mistress. Experience talks.
Over 350,000 Americans are dead from a virus that isn't going away. Do you still believe Trump’s claim the novel coronavirus is a hoax or a Democratic scheme? Jeff Foxworthy has a neon flashing sign for you.
Robert Kast
Ammon