Donald Trump’s bid for a second term has failed. That is old news. It is not in Trump’s nature to accept rejection. Trump is not an adult. He is a 74-year-old child who is prone to temper tantrums and hissy fits when things do not go his way.
Now Trump insists that the election had to be rigged against him. He could not have possibly lost a fair election. His ego will not allow him to face reality. We all know that. It is a surprise to no one. Now, here is the important question: Where are the sane Republicans? There have been a few Republicans who acknowledge that Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States. However, the vast majority of Republicans in the House and Senate continue to insist that Trump won the election and that the victory was stolen from him. Among those who fear Trump to the extent that they will not acknowledge his defeat are our very own congressional delegation. Idaho has two Republican senators and two Republican House members — four “men” without a spine between them.
Trump’s obstinacy, his ego, his self-love, have endangered our nation. He has ordered his subordinates to withhold intelligence briefings by the {span}National Security Agency {/span}and the {span}Defense Intelligence Agency{/span} from Biden and his team. His insistence that he won the election and his continued efforts to overturn the will of the American people amounts to a coup. We can only pray that it remains bloodless.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot