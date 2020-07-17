As of July 6, the nations of Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea had had a total of some 1,610 deaths from COVID-19. They have a combined population of about 115 million people, about one third the population of the United States. The United States has a population of about 330,000,000 people. We have had about 128,000 deaths from COVID-19.
A little Idaho math shows that our death rate is about 26 times that of the four nations mentioned above. This begs one to ask why? Why does the richest, most powerful nation on earth have a death rate 26 times that of developed Asian nations? There can be only one answer. Those nations had responsible leadership. The United States had Donald Trump.
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot