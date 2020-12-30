Some contributors here find the current president worthy and admirable. Most Americans think otherwise, and that includes many Republicans whose lust for power and wealth keeps them silent. Here is the truth.
Donald Trump is neither worthy nor admirable. He is a vacuous and toxic human vessel with only one interest — himself.
He is a crook and a con artist. From his phony ‘’philanthropy” to his “university” fraud, he has demonstrated not only his greed but his disregard for truth, law and people in general.
He is an amoral liar. Nobody denies this. So, true the cliche — if his lips are moving, he’s lying.
Trump has no wish to, or interest in, serving the country. This is well demonstrated by his unspeakable failure and craven disregard for human life in his handling of COVID-19.
Trump’s election in 2016 was a travesty. He leads a corrupt government defined by deceit, chaos, malfeasance, incompetence, immoral arrogance, reckless ignorance, blatant cruelty, insidious racism, criminal lawlessness and treasonous abuse of power.
History will record Trump’s election as an aberration. His legacy will be corruption, failure, the undermining of democracy and leaving behind a loyal cult of conned supporters.
R.W. Pierce
Idaho Falls