I am outraged, disgusted and appalled with President Trump’s recent appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general of the United States Postal Service. I served the USPS for 29 years before retiring five years ago. During my entire career, the timely delivery of all mail was always the top priority.
I feel this is the worst attack on a trusted and invaluable U.S government agency in the Trump timeline. This is a direct attack on not only the Postal Service and its employees but for every American who has trusted the USPS to deliver life’s important and critical letters and packages to current and past generations. Will future generations be able to trust American leaders to protect any of our most cherished rights?
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” says the USPS postal creed.
I am counting on Trump’s calculated and underhanded assault on the USPS will be met with overwhelming resistance from all Americans.
Steven Phillipp
Idaho Falls