Rep. Simpson, Douglass Brinkley was asked last night to identify the next American Moonshot. This isn’t it, but the success of the UAMPS/NuScale small modular reactors in Idaho will have tangible positive impacts on our regional and national economies, anthropogenic global warming and our geopolitical war with China.
The Achilles' heel of the small modular reactors project is trust. Primarily trust that the project will not bind Idaho Falls and other participating UAMPS members to “contracts from Hell.” The weak link in the project is current financing to develop the supply chain needed to deliver on their promises.
I don’t have a solution, but will pose two questions to start the discussion: Could the DOE loan program be used to assure participating members that we won’t bear all the risk of failure to deliver on time and on budget? Could the loan program be used to assure local and national suppliers that they aren’t betting the company when working with NuScale?
John R Snyder
Idaho Falls