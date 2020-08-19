The Aug. 15 Post Register led with an account of a suicidal man in his car who wielded a loaded handgun when officers approached. He was killed when his pistol was pointed at the officers. It concluded with “heavily researched and footnoted” reform proposals submitted to the city by a citizens group.
I have routinely challenged police and prosecution misconduct in court as a public defender. Later in my career, I managed a county department that employed 200. I enjoyed high trust relationships with law enforcement agencies from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department to the police departments of several cities, including Oakland.
In my professional opinion, this ill-conceived policy package originated from naïve policy wonks with a “cops are bad” bias. Example: forbidding no-knock warrants. These rare warrants allow police to execute a search warrant quickly and without warning to prevent vital evidence from being destroyed. Warrants can only be issued by a judge.
This is a prescription for destructive micromanagement, footnoted folly, addressing abuses that would not be tolerated by Chief Bryce Johnson.
Good police forces reflect good police chiefs. IFPD has a great one.
This is about trust.
I have known at least five police chiefs. I can testify that Chief Bryce Johnson is the best. Trust this chief.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls