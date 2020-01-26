There's more than one definition of the Joker. For example, the movie "Joker," made in Hollywood, apparently is very, very popular. Well, guess what? Idaho Falls has its own Joker(s) — The Idaho Falls Auditorium Group or board, or whatever they call themselves now, which is definitely not very popular.
After nine years and thousands of taxpayer dollars, they have managed to get a road to the site, a name for the site, a huge price tag and a design that can only seat 5,500 people.
Let's see, the drawing area for a real event center would be about 100,000 to 150,000 people, which includes folks from West Yellowstone South to Firth (Blackfoot and South already have very nice facilities), Salmon to Jackson Hole and Cary to Idaho Falls. It's actually a very large area, but if you take the alleged most elite from that large area, there are few seats left for all us common folks.
Even worse, there's no way you can have real talent performances, like Taylor Swift or Garth Brooks, as they draw crowds of 20,000 to 30,000.
Taking into account the above, there should be no doubt: Hollywood's version of the Joker is much more real, appealing and profitable than the Idaho Falls version.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls