Two of the major articles in July 30’s PR truly highlight the complete and utter failure of the mayor and City Council regarding an Idaho Falls police facility/compound and the Idaho Falls Auditorium Group’s alleged event center.
It is unbelievable that the mayor and council still don’t know or haven’t figured out how to fund a new police facility. After all these years the city has not had one. Even more astonishing and disappointing, if they ever did figure out how to fund it, evidently now they are not even sure where to build it, even though they spent $! million for a property to build it on. Total and complete failure.
Mountain America Credit Union bought or merged the former MK Credit Union several years ago. The MK Credit Union would never have invested almost $4 million in a failed organization like the Idaho Falls Auditorium Group or a failed project, which, in this case, is the alleged event center. Thousands, maybe millions, of wasted taxpayer dollars by and for people who were either not qualified or incompetent. A second and complete and utter failure.
We, the citizens, are being hoodwinked, to say the least.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls