I read an article this morning on NBC.com about the calamity now evident in states — North Carolina was the article’s example — that chose not to expand their Medicaid coverage. Too many people there, many of whom we might call the working poor, have no health insurance in a time when this really, seriously matters.
I want to say thank you to the people behind the grassroots effort in Idaho a few years back who went door-to-door, community-to-community to force the matter onto the ballot using petitions. Because of their work, Idahoans overwhelmingly voted for Medicaid expansion. The profound importance of this now during the pandemic should be obvious to all.
Thank you for doing the right thing and persisting, and thank you, fellow Idahoans, who signed those petitions and voted in favor of helping your neighbors.
Carla Kelly
Idaho Falls