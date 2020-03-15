I strongly urge our congressional representatives to reject any attempt by the administration to cut payroll taxes. This virus attacks the elderly with underlying conditions. Both Social Security and Medicare are critical to our population over 65 years old. Payroll taxes support both Social Security and Medicare trust funds. Cuts in payroll taxes won't stimulate consumer spending. They won't increase airline travel or cruise line bookings.
Sick workers need to stay at home. If they don't get paid or risk losing their jobs, they have to work. And they will. And the risk of more deaths from this virus goes up.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls