The U.S. political parties have abandoned control of the presidential nominating process. As a result, Americans must choose between a blustering developer from Queens who can’t seem to retain or heed competent advisors or a political hack with senile dementia and little executive experience.
The patriotic Democratic Party of my 20s was overrun by the politically correct left, while the Republican party of my parents (now my own affiliation) remains flummoxed by the tatters and holes in our political fabric.
One century ago, the poet Yeats wrote:
“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
The remaining patriotic centrists — Republicans and Democrats — can recapture the center with two tough reforms:
One — The party leaders at the convention must have the leadership chops and the authority to safeguard the party brand from a bad candidate.
Two — Candidates at the convention cannot be allowed to release their delegates. If, after the first ballot, there is no absolute majority, the respective party leaders assume control of the delegates.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls