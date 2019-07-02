All too often we fall into a misguided effort to medicalize evil. As a career criminal lawyer, I understand that “evil” is not a legal category. But when we are confronted by a specific act of purposeful malevolence, we ignore the reality of evil and its influences at our peril. In the internet age, evil influences have ramped up exponentially.
Years ago, I tracked a notorious Bay Area stabbing case (my commentary attracted thousands of followers).
This is what I learned.
As a culture we are being subjected to a seductive torrent of bizarre, unfiltered material, both emotionally and morally disturbing; it seethes through the culture and the adolescent subcultures like a computer virus. This toxic material is relatively harmless to those who are well rooted in the deep ethical traditions that have upheld humanity, but it is highly contagious to susceptible minds. These are the "malogens," information-carried toxins - moral pathogens. They are propagated through violent imagery, glorification of death and the dark side
"Malogens" are transmitted through the media, internet and otherwise —in music, movies, television, video games, video clips and dark narratives. "Malogens" are opportunistic pathogens. Without a firewall, they will find a way in.
Yes, there is a firewall against "malogens." It is moral character, ideally buttressed by a higher power. Understand why the culture is at risk.
To make sense of a “senseless” murder, study the killer’s character weaknesses, discover the dark inputs. You will find "malogens."
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls