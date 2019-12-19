It’s one thing not to like President Donald Trump. However, us "Trumpsters" (colloquial for Trump supporters) have zero tolerance for national journalists who unjustifiably pick on our country’s first lady. The latest cheap shot and salvo from the nationwide press corps is a criticism of Melania Trump’s tasteful Christmas decorations in the White House. One reporter likened her holiday adornments to that of a — quote — “haunted house.”
Her displays are, by any objective standard, in good taste for everyone to appreciate and enjoy. Colorful newspaper photos and TV videos show nice, pleasing exhibits.
Criticism of Melania’s holiday decorations is nothing new. For the past three years, some members of the national press corps have been unjustifiably antagonistic towards her.
Also, a few cynical reporters have made fun of Melania by mocking her foreign accent.
So what?
Her English is still exceptionally good. Melania is brilliant where she also speaks German, French, Italian, Slovenian and Croatian quite well. I doubt that any other first lady in the history of our country was ever as sophisticated and knowledgeable as she presents herself.
Leave her alone.
Melania does not deserve roughshod treatment from her husband’s political adversaries.
Bob Ziel
Rigby