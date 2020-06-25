The persistent perception of conspiracy on the part a duly elected president, despite all evidence to the contrary, is as much a reflection of desperation as it is a fear of the truth and what it might do for their agenda. Actually, it is as much a concerted attack on the roughly half of the population who voted for him and the things they stand for as Americans. It is especially disappointing when advanced by those in the most respected positions of authority. It has reached the point where it has threatened the stability of the republic and the integrity of our political system.
Despite his outspoken and, at times, ill-considered remarks, he has my admiration for his ability to withstand all such attacks and move forward with his efforts to make America great again. Now, in the throes of a world pandemic, they see a renewed opportunity to destroy his presidency. This is not just antipathy and hatred for the president, it is essentially directed toward all who elected him. The times call for a pugilist, and he has come forward.
In ending I might add, despite the tragic circumstances in Minneapolis, their latest tactic is to attack all law enforcement in efforts to destroy this nation and its infrastructure. Make no mistake, this is well organized, choreographed and funded by willing and susceptible participants. Americans, as a whole, are not dumb, and in reference to Lincoln’s offhand remarks during the Civil War period: “This nation will never be defeated from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we defeated ourselves.”
A little quaint, perhaps, but down-home. You can find it on the wall of the Veterans Memorial in Rigby. All the names who served to defend those freedoms are there. Beautiful, lit up at night. All the service flags.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby