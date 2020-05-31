Day after day, American newspaper readers and TV viewers are inundated with anti-Trump stories.
In my 60-plus years of following the news, with over 20-years of experience as a TV and radio reporter, never have I witnessed a stronger bias against a president of the United States than is the case today with Donald Trump. I thought Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz, was treated shoddily in the ’64 presidential race. Also, in ’68 and long before the Watergate scandal, former V.P. Richard Nixon was unjustifiably demonized by many journalists, but that’s child’s play compared to Trump’s mediocre treatment today.
There was a time when the national media was at least partially even-handed with reports on presidential politics. But now the Associated Press, television and other nationwide news outlets have lost much of their integrity. Unfortunately, this situation will likely worsen as current and future generations of journalists continue to veer politically leftward.
In the past, opinions were appropriately expressed on editorial pages where they belong.
Love him or loathe him, Trump has his faults. Over the past year, I have repeatedly focused on our president’s weaknesses in this commentary page, as well as his strong points.
A question for Democrats and leftists: How about more open-minded objective critiques of your party’s leaders and less vilification of Trump?
I was gutsy enough to acknowledge Trump’s faults. Now it’s time for you, his strong critics, to point out flaws with your leaders, especially Biden with his recent disgusting racist remarks.
Bob Ziel
Rigby