At its July 9 meeting, the Idaho Falls City Council discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the possibility of requiring people to wear masks in public places to slow the rapidly spreading contagion. But I don’t wish to discuss the pandemic or masks, but rather something more troubling.
As we watched online, we were appalled at the rude and mean-spirited comments streaming in from some other viewers on the East Idaho News Facebook page. Many of the comments were personal attacks on the mayor and individual Council members, and some were downright threatening. It was shocking to see adults throwing such infantile tantrums. Apparently some of them never learned that it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable.
Is this where our social media culture has brought us? Social media trolls with no regard for others, flaming anyone and everyone they happen to disagree with? To those of you who were behaving very badly that night, your parents would be ashamed.
And to our hard-working and underpaid mayor and City Council: Please know that the unhinged rants of a few self-centered, childish individuals do not represent the views of the majority. We truly appreciate all that you do every day for our community.
Jeffrey Forbes
Idaho Falls