Since the lockdown started back in March, the nation’s 660 billionaires have seen a collective growth in wealth of 38.6% or $1.1 trillion. So prolific that 46 former millionaires became billionaires. Bezos alone grew his wealth by 60% and Zuckerberg by almost 70%.
It’s amazing how the smaller the business, the more susceptible you are to the novel coronavirus, and heaven forbid should you even consider stepping in a church. But the irony of being allowed to fly to that church’s destination in an aluminum tube packed in like sardines is not going unnoticed.
We have lost over 110,000 small businesses across the nation due to draconian prejudicial lockdowns. Ones implemented by governors that seem more preferential towards their lobbyists and donors than the actual health concerns of the citizens they swore to protect.
These small businesses are the backbone of this country — the lifeblood of many families, whether owner or employee.
Now with no end in sight to these draconian lockdowns, Biden, with the whip of his pen, on day one wiped out upwards of 20,000 more jobs between the border fence and XL pipeline. Not to mention the collateral damage to supporting businesses, already struggling.
I’m fearful this new administration’s obvious, tone-deaf vendetta towards anything Trump-related will destroy any chance for the majority of these small businesses to ever recover, leaving the carcasses to the 660 billionaires to fight over.
Rory Sallee
Idaho Falls