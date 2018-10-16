After careful consideration, I have come to the conclusion that the letters published in your paper signed by “Tim Urling” are fake. I sincerely believe they are the product of Russian hackers, forwarded to the Post Register in an effort to further aggravate and divide our great Country. No other explanation makes any sense. It seems inconceivable that a citizen of this country would willingly disrespect our military the way it was disrespected in those letters. But then — because of our military — it is a free country.
George Papaioannou
Idaho Falls