Just when I thought it wasn't possible for Tim Urling to sink any lower, he has found a way. "Being a prisoner of war doesn't make you a hero," states Mr. Urling. I've heard that before from the White House. Neither Mr. Urling or Mr. Trump would have the faintest idea of what makes a hero.
What made Senator John McCain a hero was not being a POW, but how he conducted himself as a POW. He refused to be released as long as there were Americans that had been in captivity longer than he had.
Mr. Urling's statement about going to another country to butcher another people is also intolerable to me. I was in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972 and had many friends sent to Vietnam. Some returned in body bags.
I was never in combat and have always considered myself one of the fortunate. When you're in the military, you follow orders from your superior officers and the commander in chief as did McCain.
And finally, his last statement regarding real heroes were those who refused to serve their country during Vietnam. I remember hearing that from Jane Fonda 50 years ago. I didn't like it then, and I don't now.
Hindsight is easily used when opining about the Vietnam War. Calling it a crime is easily done now and dishonors the memory of the 50,000-plus Americans that gave their lives to that war.
Alan Jones
Idaho Falls