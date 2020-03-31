It appears President Trump’s MAGA campaign is now reaping huge benefits for the country: We’re finally number one in the world — for coronavirus infections. And we haven’t even peaked yet. This couldn’t have been achieved without the focused leadership of a “stable genius” who has a “natural ability” to understand the nuances of the pandemic.
Incredibly, with all the time he’s dedicated to this “hoax,” he’s still been able to raise his television ratings. His talents are endless, and if we’re very lucky he’ll be the new host of "Let’s Make A Deal" next year.
S. Rounds
Firth