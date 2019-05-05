We need to start recycling because the more garbage there is in landfills like plastic and metal which can be reused, the more is just being wasted instead of being used to a better cause.
We can use a lot of that metal to build buildings, and the plastic can be reused for other water bottles, forks or spoons and other plastic uses.
People, start recycling on land and off land, in lakes or oceans, so we can stop killing and endangering or even extinction of that species. There are more than one species of turtles that we have killed and endangered by just throwing plastics into the ocean. Just a simple thing like throwing plastic into the ocean can be a huge problem to animals in the ocean.
This is just a short amount of space that we are putting garbage into. We are also using the ground, not just by throwing garbage onto the ground, we are putting it in or under the ground with landfills. There are 31 landfills in all of Idaho. There is around 280,950 tons of garbage put into a landfill each year in Idaho alone. Think about how much space garbage is taking up in one place.
Ezra
Idaho Falls