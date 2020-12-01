Announce that one of the first persons to be vaccinated has been Santa Claus. Nonetheless, when he appears in public, he’ll wear a mask to set a good example. Santa Clause must continue to delight all children. Children the world over need Santa Claus. Adults need a bipartisan policy that is joyful and solves a potential problem for Christmas. This vaccination would set the stage for public vaccination. Sign my petition at petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/santa-claus to protect this critical part of Christmas.
Steve Piet
Idaho Falls