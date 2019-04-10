Do the Idaho legislators really believe that the governor and the citizens are dumb enough to not see through their splitting up the bill to attack our rights to citizen initiatives? Rep. Sage Dixon claims that this gives "a chance to find a path forward." A path forward to what end? The only end I see is to end citizens right to the initiative process. Gov. Little should immediately veto any of these the second they hit his desk.
Most if not all of those legislators wanting to suppress our initiative rights are also voting to increase the cost of Medicaid expansion and reduce the number of the working poor that would qualify for coverage.
All Idaho voters need to keep the list of the legislators who would remove our rights so that next time they fun for office, we can remind them of their deceit and arrogance and then vote them out of office.
Carolyn Abbott
Idaho Falls