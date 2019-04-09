Thank you for the excellent editorial on March 31. Thanks to all the people who contacted Gov. Little advising him of the need to veto these two bills. Thanks to Gov. Little for showing backbone in carrying through with the veto.
It is sad when legislators I consider in the mainstream like Pro Tem Brent Hill lack the fortitude of Gov. Little. To Mr. Hill, it is discouraging that you and your Republican majority have confidence in the voters electing you to office but do not trust the same voters to bring forward a health care initiative that the legislature could not muster enough skill to even consider over the last several years.
What could happen next? Open primaries in Idaho? God forbid.
To Mr. Little, I think you have just guaranteed yourself a second term. Perhaps a place in the next "Profiles in Courage." Tell the right wing of your party to jump in the lake.
Just one more request, veto the expensive ridiculous amendments to Medicaid expansion. You know in your heart they are wrong.
Dr. Paul Brooke
Idaho Falls