From the perspective of what we have witnessed during the last four years, our political system has brought out both the best and the worst in terms of public discussion. I think few would deny that what we are witnessing, today is not normal politics. It is being used by a dedicated ideological element for power and domination. Under the guise and intertwined with socialism. Witness the relentless effort to overthrow a duly elected president in direct defiance of the will of the electorate, by virtually any means possible. It has badly damaged our constitutional system and its institutions in one degree or another.
This despite a current national emergency, perhaps, unseen since the Civil War. For these people, neither the welfare of the nation nor its people take precedence over their brand of politics. Having lived a while and seen some pretty nasty things, I don’t think I have ever felt such anger and disgust for what I am witnessing. In view of such, I am anxiously awaiting November 2020 when I can release some of that anger with the tip of a narrow little pen.
Thankfully, that is still our option. Also, in view of the reality of the day, the importance of the Electoral College has never been more clearly substantiated. Perhaps never has there been more need for some soul searching in the land and a thorough cleansing of the ideological poison that has infiltrated, to a substantial degree, the collective minds of many of the younger generations, in the perspective of history, civics and the Constitution. As an “almost native,” I am proud to call Idaho my home after 56 years.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby