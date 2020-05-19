If you have yet to make candidate choices for the May 19 primary election, we may have something that will help you through the process.
The League of Women Voters of Idaho has published VOTE411, its online voter guide. The guide, found at VOTE411.org, features all contested Idaho races for Congress and races for the Idaho Senate and House.
All candidates with contested races were invited to participate and answer numerous questions of interest to constituents. Many accepted the invitation. The unedited answers can be found on VOTE411, along with candidate and voter information.
This election cycle is especially critical for voters to have easily available candidate information to help make ballot choices. With the coronavirus quarantine, the typical candidate activities such as door-to-door canvassing, rallies, meet-and-greets and debates are not allowed, making VOTE411 a vital link in voter education.
We hope you find VOTE411 a handy source of information and an easy one to navigate.
For the November general election, all candidates will be invited to participate.
If you have not requested your ballot, call your county clerk or visit idahovotes.gov by May 19. Ballots must be received by the county clerk by June 2 to be counted.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots organization.
Susan Ripley
president, League of Women Voters of Idaho