To me, the main reason to vote for Medicaid expansion is to save Idaho lives. I have seen estimates of about 150 to 600 lives unnecessarily lost per year without it. That means up to 3,000 or so lives have been lost due to GOP legislative inaction and adverse votes. Even if the Bonneville RINO Central Committee falsehoods were true, it would be worth it to save these Idaho lives.
So I recommend a vote for the Medicaid expansion and a vote against candidates who oppose it or have opposed it. That is, vote no on candidates Bryan Zollinger and Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls, Dorothy Moon of Stanley, Julianne Young of Blackfoot, Chad Christensen of Ammon, Kevin Brown of Pocatello, Kevin Andrus of Lava Hot Springs and Doug Ricks of Rexburg, who would probably try to repeal a Medicaid Expansion.
D.M. McEligot
Idaho Falls