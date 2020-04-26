I am hoping that there is a strong turnout for voting in the upcoming election. I read with a decent amount of indigestion the point-counterpoint in this morning’s paper. I am curious how the authors came to their conclusions based solely on some candidates’ logical decision to abstain from a clearly biased forum. The true Republicans in name only in all of this are the libertarians pretending to be Republicans. I am going to focus specifically on the Dave Radford vs. Chad Christensen race.
Dave Radford is 100% conservative, 100% pragmatic and 100% Republican. His record as a county commissioner has been exemplary. He truly serves the people, and all the people, with foresight, common sense and with a wide view of the big picture while maintaining a strong conservative viewpoint. His opponent is a darling of the fringe, a self-described separatist, who’s narrow view makes it impossible to be a good representative. In all the local races, there are important choices to be made. I would just say that our voting decisions, as an intelligent voting base, have to be made on the candidates’ character and ability to govern, not on their ability to score 100% on their puppet master’s scorecard. Any candidate who is more worried about how they are viewed by special interests rather than the voters is not worthy of your vote.
Tom Hersh
Idaho Falls