All my life I have loved seeing women succeed — putting themselves out there; it takes courage and I support their efforts. However, looking at this in the review mirror, I cannot abide women in politics who choose to follow a corrupt, unprincipled and narcissistic man. His ways are not ways that one should aspire to emulate.
Listening to the needs of the people, finding your humanness first and foremost, digging down into your soul for a better path of serving the common good — these are admirable traits, and women who have them have my vote. I do not see these traits in Barbara Ehardt or Janice McGeachin.
Cher Stone
Idaho Falls