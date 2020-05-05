We have known Jerald Raymond for over 10 years. He is a really good man that exemplifies hard work, sound judgment, integrity and a genuine love for his neighbors. His dedication to our community and his family are things we have always admired about Jerald. He is the first one to offer help and get dirty if needed. Not long after we had moved here, our home was in danger of being flooded by the creek behind our house. Jerald came by to check on the situation because he knew we were out of town. When he realized how fast the water was rising, he made phone calls and gathered a group of young men who could help. They went to work and sandbagged our entire backyard. It was through quick thinking and the kind service of Jerald and others that our home was protected. We need this kind of level head and warm heart to lead in Boise. He is a good, honest conservative man who has a conscience. Let's all vote for Jerald Raymond on May 19.
Greg and Joan VanSteenkiste
Menan