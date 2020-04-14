As I write this, over 6,100 Americans have died from COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. Officials believe that 100,000-240,000 will die from it. Idaho has over 1,000 confirmed cases, despite admittedly testing very few people. While Idahoans and Americans look for leadership, what was our governor doing? Our Governor, Brad Little, was signing two bills, which surely won’t stand up in any court, limiting the rights of transgender citizens.
That’s right — while a pandemic the likes of which no one has ever seen was striking our homeland, your governor was busy ensuring that transgender girls can’t play on high school sports teams and that transgender people can’t change their sex on their birth certificate. Soon, he’ll be spending our money defending those asinine actions in courts.
I would encourage you to join me in swarming his social media to condemn his ignorant actions, but in the ultimate act of guilt, he has prohibited any form of public comment on his social media platforms.
This goes well beyond politics. I would encourage you to join me in voting out these cowards from the top down the very next chance we get. It’s times like these that show us the value of experience and principled, fact-based leadership.
Stay safe and stay home.
Jason Uhlmann
Driggs