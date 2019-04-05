Vote Republicans out 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save If you want to keep your healthcare you need to vote the Republicans out.Trina PettingillIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments News Trending Today Ben Savage charged with 1st-degree murder Corruption, corruption, corruption HS Roundup: Porter gives Madison baseball walkoff win in nine innings 'Queen' of Idaho's Tejano music comes from Blackfoot Observant newspaper carriers get medical assistance for collapsed man An open letter to Gov. Brad Little Rain delay no problem as Idaho Falls baseball team holds off Hillcrest, 5-3 Jefferson County man arrested for threatening to shoot rancher, cows Disappointed in Raybould Friends of Library prepare for big sale Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.