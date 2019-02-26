I read about the article about the House not accepting repeals on the Medicaid expansion initiative that was voted on last November by the so-called "misinformed voters."
I happened to be one of those voters that voted for the expansion because I am one of those who is in the gap.
There are 3 groups of people in this health care mess: 1) Those who are covered under private or employer-paid health insurance. 2) The people who are covered by Medicare/Medicaid and 3) the gap, those uninsured because they cannot get Medicaid because they make too much, but not enough for the health insurance marketplace.
I do not blame the House for rejecting repeals. I blame the politicians that are saying that those in the gap did not know what they were voting for and that they were misinformed. Well, I've got news for them: We did know what we voted for since the majority of the voters that are in the gap voted for the expansion.
I really hate it when the people I vote to represent me seem to think they know what's best for me and my family when they are clueless as to who I am or what my particular situation is. Now my question to them is: If Medicaid expansion is not the answer, then what is it?
Richard T. DeMott
Idaho Falls