Democratic presidential candidates should be rejoicing. A president who is even more inept at political maneuvering than he is at protecting our national security will be a dead duck in November.
Speaker Pelosi, don’t give him an out. Send the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 7. Let the Senate acquit him without any more testimony. If he’s acquitted after John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and others testify, the president wins. If he’s acquitted before they testify, all but the faithful will wonder what the president is hiding; an answer he will not give.
Meanwhile, the drip, drip, drip of continuing revelations about Ukraine and repercussions from his assassination of Soleimani will erode the president’s base until it is crushed under the weight of this man’s volatile, irresponsible and treasonous actions. Let the voters impeach him in November.
But then again, Democrats are good at shooting themselves in the foot. If they nominate a liberal like Sanders or Warren, all bets are off.
Given the track records of our two political parties, America could lose regardless of who is elected president in November.
John R. Snyder
Idaho Falls